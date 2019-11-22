All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1870 Commonwealth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1870 Commonwealth
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1870 Commonwealth

1870 Commonwealth Ave · (617) 506-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1870 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 9/1- Sunny 1 bedroom on the 2nd floor with a large beautiful back balcony. Located perfectly on Commonwealth Ave, with access to the B, C and D lines. Features include: ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout, large patio, coin op laundry in the building. Rent includes: heat and hot water. Walking distance to Chestnut Hill Reservoir, Cleveland Circle, Green B, C, D line, and great restaurants and shops! Broker fee. Transportation: - Green Line B, C, D lines - Bus: 51, 86 - Easy access to Storrow Drive and I-90 Email vicky@lineagerealtygroup.com for showing and more information Lineage Realty Group 1348 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA 02134

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Commonwealth have any available units?
1870 Commonwealth has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 Commonwealth have?
Some of 1870 Commonwealth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Commonwealth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, 1870 Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1870 Commonwealth offer parking?
No, 1870 Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does 1870 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1870 Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 1870 Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 1870 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 Commonwealth does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1870 Commonwealth?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity