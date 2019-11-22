1870 Commonwealth

Amenities

Available 9/1- Sunny 1 bedroom on the 2nd floor with a large beautiful back balcony. Located perfectly on Commonwealth Ave, with access to the B, C and D lines. Features include: ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout, large patio, coin op laundry in the building. Rent includes: heat and hot water. Walking distance to Chestnut Hill Reservoir, Cleveland Circle, Green B, C, D line, and great restaurants and shops! Broker fee. Transportation: - Green Line B, C, D lines - Bus: 51, 86 - Easy access to Storrow Drive and I-90 Email vicky@lineagerealtygroup.com for showing and more information Lineage Realty Group 1348 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA 02134



Terms: One year lease