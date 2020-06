Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Available 07/01/20 Garden level 1 bed with breakfast bar in kitchen. Exposed brick, kitchen has dishwasher and built in microwave. Laundry in building, includes hot water. All in a lovely professionally managed brownstone located on St. Botolph Street. This street is very pretty with a brick sidewalk and beautiful trees and architecture. Right around the corner from the Prudential Center, Whole Foods, green and orange line access, and the South End.



(RLNE5744554)