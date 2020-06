Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Make this lovely duplex your new home! BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS!!! Four bedrooms and two living rooms! Main level features a beautiful kitchen with a dishwasher, stylish cabinets and granite counter tops. Three bedrooms with custom made closets. Sunny living room. Gorgeous bathroom with a tub. The top floor lot can be used as a master suite: featuring a bedroom, bathroom with mosaic tiles and a stand-up shower, and an open layout room great for an office or another living room. Laundry in basement. Conveniently located in the very heart of Egleston Square: within short walking distance to orange line T(Stony Brook and Greet Street). Near shops and restaurants. This is a must see!



Terms: One year lease