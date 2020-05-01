All apartments in Boston
18 Batchelder St #18
18 Batchelder St #18

18 Batchelder Street · (617) 522-0099
Location

18 Batchelder Street, Boston, MA 02119
Dudley - Brunswick King

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Batchelder St #18 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Tri Level Townhouse With Central, Laundry, Yard, and Parking Professionally Managed - Enjoy this spacious and modern beautiful Tri-level Townhouse! Solid oak flooring on first level with dine-in kitchen, stainless appliances and maple cabinets that leads to your private deck and outdoor yard space! Two light-filled bedrooms with large closets and full bath on upper level and large office suite with full bath, laundry and a third bedroom on lower level. Other amenities include central air, gas heat, and washer/ dryer included!

Location, location, location just steps from new Kroc Center with gym, indoor water park and pools, courts and soccer field! Minutes from highway, MBTA and commuter rail for easy access to hospitals!

Please call listing agent at
Zachary
zhall@rpmboston.com
zachary@dependablere.com
617-553-4717
Dependable Real Estate, Inc

(RLNE5829365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Batchelder St #18 have any available units?
18 Batchelder St #18 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Batchelder St #18 have?
Some of 18 Batchelder St #18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Batchelder St #18 currently offering any rent specials?
18 Batchelder St #18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Batchelder St #18 pet-friendly?
No, 18 Batchelder St #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 18 Batchelder St #18 offer parking?
Yes, 18 Batchelder St #18 does offer parking.
Does 18 Batchelder St #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Batchelder St #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Batchelder St #18 have a pool?
Yes, 18 Batchelder St #18 has a pool.
Does 18 Batchelder St #18 have accessible units?
No, 18 Batchelder St #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Batchelder St #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Batchelder St #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
