174 Boston St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 3 bed in Polish Triangle - make this stylish apartment your own! Large bedrooms with decent closet space. Sunny living room with big windows. Rare addition: a bar area with recessed lights and a LED wine fridge, open to the living room. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, gas stove, built in microwave, large fridge. Beautiful mosaic back splash! Quartz counter tops. Tiled, modern bath with European vanity. Good amount of closet space throughout the apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Big porch. Central heat (gas) and central A/C. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Conveniently located on Boston Street, in heart of the Polish Triangle, half way between the JFK and Andrew T station. Easy access to highways (I-93 and MASSPIKE), near South Bay Plaza and many shops / restaurants that the neighborhood has to offer. Walking distance to Carson Beach. Great price! Call now to schedule a showing! Cats ok, no dogs please.



Terms: One year lease