Boston, MA
174 Boston St.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

174 Boston St.

174 Boston Street · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

174 Boston Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bed in Polish Triangle - make this stylish apartment your own! Large bedrooms with decent closet space. Sunny living room with big windows. Rare addition: a bar area with recessed lights and a LED wine fridge, open to the living room. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, gas stove, built in microwave, large fridge. Beautiful mosaic back splash! Quartz counter tops. Tiled, modern bath with European vanity. Good amount of closet space throughout the apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Big porch. Central heat (gas) and central A/C. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Conveniently located on Boston Street, in heart of the Polish Triangle, half way between the JFK and Andrew T station. Easy access to highways (I-93 and MASSPIKE), near South Bay Plaza and many shops / restaurants that the neighborhood has to offer. Walking distance to Carson Beach. Great price! Call now to schedule a showing! Cats ok, no dogs please.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Boston St. have any available units?
174 Boston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Boston St. have?
Some of 174 Boston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Boston St. currently offering any rent specials?
174 Boston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Boston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Boston St. is pet friendly.
Does 174 Boston St. offer parking?
No, 174 Boston St. does not offer parking.
Does 174 Boston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Boston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Boston St. have a pool?
No, 174 Boston St. does not have a pool.
Does 174 Boston St. have accessible units?
No, 174 Boston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Boston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Boston St. has units with dishwashers.
