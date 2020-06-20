All apartments in Boston
Location

17 Winter Street, Boston, MA 02122
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rear Corner Unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Heat and Hot Water Included and Placed on the Second Level of a Professionally- Managed 9+ Unit Low-Rise on Meeting House Hill, Near Kane Square in Dorchester. Lead Paint Certified!! Freshly-Painted Interior Amenities to Include a Pristine Ceramic-Tiled Kitchen with Electric Flat Surface Stove, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Full Refrigerator, Mod Bath w/Newer Vanity, Plus a Large, Sunlit Living Room with Hardwood Floors, Coat Closet, and Built-in Air Conditioning Unit. Two Wall-to-Wall Carpet Bedrooms are Cable-Ready and Offer Good Closets, and a Center Hallway with Shelved Cupboard is Equipped with Intercom for Convenient Guest Entry. Snow Removal, Landscaping, and 1-Car Off Street Parking is Included. Cat Negotiable. Onsite Laundry Not Available. Just Blocks From Adams & Ronan Parks, Local Shops, Schools, and Restaurants...and Just Minutes From Fields Corner Station with Redline and Major Bus Routes. Good Credit and References Required. Disclosures: Sample Photos of Living Room

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Winter St. have any available units?
17 Winter St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Winter St. have?
Some of 17 Winter St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Winter St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Winter St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Winter St. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Winter St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Winter St. offer parking?
Yes, 17 Winter St. does offer parking.
Does 17 Winter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Winter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Winter St. have a pool?
No, 17 Winter St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Winter St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Winter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Winter St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Winter St. does not have units with dishwashers.
