17 Winter St.

Rear Corner Unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Heat and Hot Water Included and Placed on the Second Level of a Professionally- Managed 9+ Unit Low-Rise on Meeting House Hill, Near Kane Square in Dorchester. Lead Paint Certified!! Freshly-Painted Interior Amenities to Include a Pristine Ceramic-Tiled Kitchen with Electric Flat Surface Stove, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Full Refrigerator, Mod Bath w/Newer Vanity, Plus a Large, Sunlit Living Room with Hardwood Floors, Coat Closet, and Built-in Air Conditioning Unit. Two Wall-to-Wall Carpet Bedrooms are Cable-Ready and Offer Good Closets, and a Center Hallway with Shelved Cupboard is Equipped with Intercom for Convenient Guest Entry. Snow Removal, Landscaping, and 1-Car Off Street Parking is Included. Cat Negotiable. Onsite Laundry Not Available. Just Blocks From Adams & Ronan Parks, Local Shops, Schools, and Restaurants...and Just Minutes From Fields Corner Station with Redline and Major Bus Routes. Good Credit and References Required. Disclosures: Sample Photos of Living Room



Terms: One year lease