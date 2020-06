Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access

This appealing 1+ bedroom offers a stainless & granite kitchen, hardwood floors, extra storage and a common roof deck with fantastic city views. Additional room works great as an office! The central location makes it convenient to everything you need including MBTA, local shopping, parks and great local restaurants! All of this and just a couple blocks from beautiful Monument Square.



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5834721)