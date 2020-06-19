161 Washington St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill new construction

The wait is finally over! The Overlook st St. Gabriel's is NOW LEASING! Spanning 11.6 acres of redeveloped timeless architecture blended with modern touches and gorgeous landscaping and hardscaping, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Boston's premiere new rental development. The fully reimagined Monastery building, dubbed the Overlook Landmark, offers 55 brand new units carefully mixing it's historic charm with modern style. Think huge windows, spacious bathrooms, fully applianced kitchens with quartz waterfall islands and designer lighting. Washer and dryer in every unit. Property offers over 20,000 ft. of amenity space including an 8,000 sq. ft. fitness center, full service cafe, lounge and game room all located in the completely restored (and breathtaking!) church. Lest we neglect to mention the acres of beautiful landscaping, outdoor pool with piazza featuring table games, grills and lounge areas. Need a break? Visit the peaceful Shrine of Our Lady Fatima located in the front of the property. Access to and from the development is easy. A quick 5 minute walk to the MBTA B line at Washington St. along with service from multiple bus lines at the edge of the property. A shuttle will transport the tenants to and from the Boston Landing commuter rail stop for those daily commuters coming in and out of the city. An abundance of shopping and restaurants within walking distance along with a Whole Foods.