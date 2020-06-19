All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

161 Washington St.

161 Washington Street · (617) 618-5563
Location

161 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
The wait is finally over! The Overlook st St. Gabriel's is NOW LEASING! Spanning 11.6 acres of redeveloped timeless architecture blended with modern touches and gorgeous landscaping and hardscaping, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Boston's premiere new rental development. The fully reimagined Monastery building, dubbed the Overlook Landmark, offers 55 brand new units carefully mixing it's historic charm with modern style. Think huge windows, spacious bathrooms, fully applianced kitchens with quartz waterfall islands and designer lighting. Washer and dryer in every unit. Property offers over 20,000 ft. of amenity space including an 8,000 sq. ft. fitness center, full service cafe, lounge and game room all located in the completely restored (and breathtaking!) church. Lest we neglect to mention the acres of beautiful landscaping, outdoor pool with piazza featuring table games, grills and lounge areas. Need a break? Visit the peaceful Shrine of Our Lady Fatima located in the front of the property. Access to and from the development is easy. A quick 5 minute walk to the MBTA B line at Washington St. along with service from multiple bus lines at the edge of the property. A shuttle will transport the tenants to and from the Boston Landing commuter rail stop for those daily commuters coming in and out of the city. An abundance of shopping and restaurants within walking distance along with a Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Washington St. have any available units?
161 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Washington St. have?
Some of 161 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
161 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 161 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 161 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 161 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 161 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Washington St. have a pool?
Yes, 161 Washington St. has a pool.
Does 161 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 161 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
