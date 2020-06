Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT one of the best in the area for the price and location. DO NOT MISS OUT on making this TRENDY NEW HOME yours. Impeccable large sunny rooms and a modern kitchen with updated floors await your viewing.This is a breathtaking apartment, stylish and alluring, this is comfort at its best! Apartment hunting is not supposed to be stressful, choose me and I'll brush your worries away today! Dishwasher* Disposal* Granite Counter Tops* Hardwood Floors* Laundry in Building* Modern Bath* Modern Kitchen* Stainless Steel Appliance(s)* .



Terms: One year lease