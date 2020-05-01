154 West street

Amenities

Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030



Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck and a large maple cabinet kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless steel appliances and a half bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. 3rd floor has master bedroom suite with balcony, full bath with shower and jacuzzi tub. Unit has central heat and A/C with two HVAC units. Lower level has laundry room and 2 car garage! Convenient location near T, commuter rail, shopping and George Wright golf course!!



Note: House is getting renovated completely right now ie new hardwood floors, new paints, new stainless steel appliances. House will be available from July 1st. No agent fee!



Lease Details: Owner pays for Landscaping, Snow Removal, Refuse Removal. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, internet and cable.

No Dogs Allowed



