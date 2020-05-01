All apartments in Boston
154 West street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

154 West street

154 West Street · (443) 799-9929
Location

154 West Street, Boston, MA 02136
Stony Brook - Cleary Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030

Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck and a large maple cabinet kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless steel appliances and a half bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. 3rd floor has master bedroom suite with balcony, full bath with shower and jacuzzi tub. Unit has central heat and A/C with two HVAC units. Lower level has laundry room and 2 car garage! Convenient location near T, commuter rail, shopping and George Wright golf course!!

Note: House is getting renovated completely right now ie new hardwood floors, new paints, new stainless steel appliances. House will be available from July 1st. No agent fee!

Lease Details: Owner pays for Landscaping, Snow Removal, Refuse Removal. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, internet and cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294030
Property Id 294030

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5832642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 West street have any available units?
154 West street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 West street have?
Some of 154 West street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 West street currently offering any rent specials?
154 West street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 West street pet-friendly?
No, 154 West street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 154 West street offer parking?
Yes, 154 West street does offer parking.
Does 154 West street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 West street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 West street have a pool?
No, 154 West street does not have a pool.
Does 154 West street have accessible units?
No, 154 West street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 West street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 West street has units with dishwashers.
