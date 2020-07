Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Available September 1st!! Two bed two bath condo on upper floor. Bright and sunny but private and quite. 11' ft ceiling heights and over-sized windows. Great balcony for morning coffee or a glass of wine at night. The kitchen has silestone counters with generous seating for four on the island. All stainless with direct vented stove and dryer. Bonus storage room with washer and dryer. The open concept living space is great for entertaining large groups of friends and family. Plenty of space for generous dining room table and large sitting area. Master en suite has custom shower doors and huge walk in shower with double rain showers. Also one GARAGE parking spot available for extra charge!



Terms: One year lease