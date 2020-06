Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available 09/01/20 Available 9/1



Spacious full two bedroom with sunny living room and open updated kitchen.



Right around the corner from the Green C and D lines, BU, Emmanuel, Simmons, Landmark Center, Star Market, Target, Whole Foods, Ace Hardware, and many restaurants/bars!



Heat and hot water included



Video tour available! Accepts Section 8.



