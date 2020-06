Amenities

Amazing 4 Bedroom in Jamaica Plain. One of the bedrooms is smaller then the rest of them. Great location walking distance to the Green line or the Orange line on the T. The unit features a large eat in kitchen with new appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. Laundry in the basement. 1st month + Broker Fee + 1 Month Security. GOOD Credit is a MUST. AVAILABLE FOR NOW, 3/1, 4/1, 5/1/2020 MOVE IN DATES NO PETS. Maybe 1 cat



Terms: One year lease