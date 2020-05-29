All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 14 S Russell St Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
14 S Russell St Apt 4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14 S Russell St Apt 4

14 South Russell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14 South Russell Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
4 Available 09/01/20 Large penthouse modern 1 bed with private roof deck! Just look at the pics, this place is amazing, a total sanctuary in charming Beacon Hill. Hardwood floors throughout, full kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, common laundry in building, includes heat and hot water. Close to MGH, Suffolk, New England Law, Boston Commons, Charles Street, Statehouse, Back Bay and everything Boston has to offer.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 S Russell St Apt 4 have any available units?
14 S Russell St Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 S Russell St Apt 4 have?
Some of 14 S Russell St Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 S Russell St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
14 S Russell St Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 S Russell St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 14 S Russell St Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 S Russell St Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 14 S Russell St Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 14 S Russell St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 S Russell St Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 S Russell St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 14 S Russell St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 14 S Russell St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 14 S Russell St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 S Russell St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 S Russell St Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College