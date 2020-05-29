14 S Russell St Apt 4

Amenities
4 Available 09/01/20 Large penthouse modern 1 bed with private roof deck! Just look at the pics, this place is amazing, a total sanctuary in charming Beacon Hill. Hardwood floors throughout, full kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, common laundry in building, includes heat and hot water. Close to MGH, Suffolk, New England Law, Boston Commons, Charles Street, Statehouse, Back Bay and everything Boston has to offer.
Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5732945)