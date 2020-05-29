14 S Russell St Apt 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

4 Available 09/01/20 Large penthouse modern 1 bed with private roof deck! Just look at the pics, this place is amazing, a total sanctuary in charming Beacon Hill. Hardwood floors throughout, full kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, common laundry in building, includes heat and hot water. Close to MGH, Suffolk, New England Law, Boston Commons, Charles Street, Statehouse, Back Bay and everything Boston has to offer.



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732945)