Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors all utils included parking

This 500 SF 1 bed boasts an updated kitchen and bath centrally located on M Street in Southie. Unit features: - King sized bedroom, front facing with lots of natural light - Hardwood floors - High ceilings - Modern tile bath - granite/stainless kitchen - Private rear patio for outdoor entertaining - Laundry in building - No off-street parking All utilities paid by tenant(s) Tenant to pay own utilities. Laundry in building, no off-street parking included in rent Ideal location right in between the shops and restaurants on East Broadway and the beach. Available September 1st!



Terms: One year lease