130 Tudor Street Apt #G, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* Available 9/1. 1 Garage Parking Space included. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located in a professionally managed building in South Boston. Central A/C and Gas Heat, In-unit Washer and Dryer, and Private Storage Closet. Both bedrooms fit Queen size beds and feature large closets. Living room has an additional 3 closets. Common yard. Close to Broadway T Stop (Red Line), local restaurants (Lincoln, Loco, Capo, Fox & the Knife, etc.), 93 North/South, Mass Pike, Logan Airport. Building wired for Verizon Fios cable and internet. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628548 ]