13 Estrella

Enjoy the beauty of a newly renovated apartment while living in close proximity to modern conveniences! This 3 bedroom apartment is situated in Estrella Street Jamaica Plain which is steps away from the T in Jackson Square and Centre St. which has a ton of great places to go to for food and Whole Foods Supermarket. It is also surrounded by a number of playgrounds a community garden and a community farm great places to go to and unwind after a busy week! Students are welcome with cosigners.