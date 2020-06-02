All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 13 Estrella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
13 Estrella
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

13 Estrella

13 Estrella Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13 Estrella Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
community garden
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
playground
Enjoy the beauty of a newly renovated apartment while living in close proximity to modern conveniences! This 3 bedroom apartment is situated in Estrella Street Jamaica Plain which is steps away from the T in Jackson Square and Centre St. which has a ton of great places to go to for food and Whole Foods Supermarket. It is also surrounded by a number of playgrounds a community garden and a community farm great places to go to and unwind after a busy week! Students are welcome with cosigners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Estrella have any available units?
13 Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 13 Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
13 Estrella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 13 Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 13 Estrella offer parking?
No, 13 Estrella does not offer parking.
Does 13 Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Estrella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Estrella have a pool?
No, 13 Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 13 Estrella have accessible units?
No, 13 Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Estrella have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Estrella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Estrella have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Estrella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College