Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

127 Milton St.

127 Milton Street · (617) 778-4868
Location

127 Milton Street, Boston, MA 02124
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Electricity Included in Rent Fee!! This Lower Mills 3 Bedroom 1 Bath on the Second Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family Residence, Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References. An Eat-in Kitchen with Solid Cabinet Space Offers a Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Pantry, and an Adjoining Dining Room Has Original Built-in and Ceiling Fan. A Spacious Living Room is Affixed with a Chandelier, and All Bedrooms Have Good Closets and Natural Light. Additional Amenities Include Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, Gas Heating System, Well-Manicured Shared Outdoor Space, and Rear Enclosed Porch. On-Street Parking is Available Only. Cat-Friendly and Smoking Not Allowed. Super-Convenient to Gallivan Bouelevard, I 93 N-S, Plus Local Shops and Restaurants.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Milton St. have any available units?
127 Milton St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Milton St. have?
Some of 127 Milton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Milton St. currently offering any rent specials?
127 Milton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Milton St. pet-friendly?
No, 127 Milton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 127 Milton St. offer parking?
No, 127 Milton St. does not offer parking.
Does 127 Milton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Milton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Milton St. have a pool?
No, 127 Milton St. does not have a pool.
Does 127 Milton St. have accessible units?
No, 127 Milton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Milton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Milton St. has units with dishwashers.
