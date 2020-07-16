127 Milton St.

Amenities

Electricity Included in Rent Fee!! This Lower Mills 3 Bedroom 1 Bath on the Second Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family Residence, Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References. An Eat-in Kitchen with Solid Cabinet Space Offers a Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Pantry, and an Adjoining Dining Room Has Original Built-in and Ceiling Fan. A Spacious Living Room is Affixed with a Chandelier, and All Bedrooms Have Good Closets and Natural Light. Additional Amenities Include Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, Gas Heating System, Well-Manicured Shared Outdoor Space, and Rear Enclosed Porch. On-Street Parking is Available Only. Cat-Friendly and Smoking Not Allowed. Super-Convenient to Gallivan Bouelevard, I 93 N-S, Plus Local Shops and Restaurants.



Terms: One year lease