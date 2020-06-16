All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 127 Beacon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
127 Beacon St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

127 Beacon St

127 Beacon Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning north facing parlor level studio located on the coveted first block of Beacon Street. Steps to the Boston Common, Public Garden, Esplanade and Newbury Street. Living space features high ceilings with beautiful crown molding, a gorgeous mahogany decorative fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Kitchen area with granite counter tops, dishwasher, fridge, two-burner stovetop, and microwave. Easy access to public transportation, highways and trains. Available 7/1. Inquire for virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Beacon St have any available units?
127 Beacon St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Beacon St have?
Some of 127 Beacon St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
127 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 127 Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 127 Beacon St offer parking?
No, 127 Beacon St does not offer parking.
Does 127 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 127 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 127 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 127 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Beacon St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 127 Beacon St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity