127 Beacon St

Amenities
Stunning north facing parlor level studio located on the coveted first block of Beacon Street. Steps to the Boston Common, Public Garden, Esplanade and Newbury Street. Living space features high ceilings with beautiful crown molding, a gorgeous mahogany decorative fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Kitchen area with granite counter tops, dishwasher, fridge, two-burner stovetop, and microwave. Easy access to public transportation, highways and trains. Available 7/1. Inquire for virtual tour.