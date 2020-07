Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Incredible opportunity to rent a luxury condo on the border of Fenway, Audubon Circle, Brookline, and BU South area! This unit features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped kitchen! - Spacious & sun filled living room! - Oversize bedrooms w/ big closets! - In unit washer & dryer! - Luxurious modern bathroom! In a luxury complex with amenities & available rental parking! Rarely available, this unit will rent fast! Call NOW for showings!



Terms: One year lease