Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

12 Larch

12 Larch Place · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Larch Place, Boston, MA 02131
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your spacious new home, fully equipped with all the amenities you've been looking for. The modern chef's kitchen features ample granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. On the first floor, you will find an open kitchen, living and dining area perfect for entertaining and connecting with friends/family. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. During the warmer New England months, enjoy relaxing on your private deck and backyard. The apartment features central heat, A/C, in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, storage space, two car garage parking, and in-unit laundry. Call this beautiful space your new home today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Larch have any available units?
12 Larch has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Larch have?
Some of 12 Larch's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Larch currently offering any rent specials?
12 Larch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Larch pet-friendly?
No, 12 Larch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12 Larch offer parking?
Yes, 12 Larch does offer parking.
Does 12 Larch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Larch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Larch have a pool?
No, 12 Larch does not have a pool.
Does 12 Larch have accessible units?
No, 12 Larch does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Larch have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Larch does not have units with dishwashers.
