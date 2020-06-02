Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your spacious new home, fully equipped with all the amenities you've been looking for. The modern chef's kitchen features ample granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. On the first floor, you will find an open kitchen, living and dining area perfect for entertaining and connecting with friends/family. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. During the warmer New England months, enjoy relaxing on your private deck and backyard. The apartment features central heat, A/C, in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, storage space, two car garage parking, and in-unit laundry. Call this beautiful space your new home today!



Terms: One year lease