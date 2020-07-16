12-14 Logan St.

Amenities

Totally renovated in 2019, this unit features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - Fully equipped eat in kitchen! - Nicely sized bedrooms w/ big closets! - Brand new tiled full bathroom! - Convenient in unit washer & dryer! - Large sunny private rear porch! Renovations just being finished - all new unit in convenient Fort Hill! Great location in Roxbury's Fort Hill, a nice alternative to Mission Hill but just as conveniently located! Easy access to Orange Line at Jackson station & Roxbury Crossing as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Convenient to many local schools and universities including Northeastern, Simmons, Berklee, Emmauel, Wheelock, Mass College of Pharmacy, NE Conservatory, School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Mass College of Art, Wentworth, Roxbury Community College, Boston Architectural College, Boston Latin High School, Harvard Medical School, and more! Nearby Longwood Medical Area's many hospitals such as Brigham & Women's, Beth Israel, Children's Hospital. Close to Egleston Square, Jackson Square, Roxbury Crossing, Jamaica Plain, Franklin Park & the Zoo, and lively Dudley Square! Located close to shopping, dining, bars, parks, nightlife, and all the excitement of Boston!



Terms: One year lease