All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 12-14 Logan St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
12-14 Logan St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

12-14 Logan St.

12-14 Logan Street · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12-14 Logan Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated in 2019, this unit features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - Fully equipped eat in kitchen! - Nicely sized bedrooms w/ big closets! - Brand new tiled full bathroom! - Convenient in unit washer & dryer! - Large sunny private rear porch! Renovations just being finished - all new unit in convenient Fort Hill! Great location in Roxbury's Fort Hill, a nice alternative to Mission Hill but just as conveniently located! Easy access to Orange Line at Jackson station & Roxbury Crossing as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Convenient to many local schools and universities including Northeastern, Simmons, Berklee, Emmauel, Wheelock, Mass College of Pharmacy, NE Conservatory, School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Mass College of Art, Wentworth, Roxbury Community College, Boston Architectural College, Boston Latin High School, Harvard Medical School, and more! Nearby Longwood Medical Area's many hospitals such as Brigham & Women's, Beth Israel, Children's Hospital. Close to Egleston Square, Jackson Square, Roxbury Crossing, Jamaica Plain, Franklin Park & the Zoo, and lively Dudley Square! Located close to shopping, dining, bars, parks, nightlife, and all the excitement of Boston!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12-14 Logan St. have any available units?
12-14 Logan St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12-14 Logan St. have?
Some of 12-14 Logan St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12-14 Logan St. currently offering any rent specials?
12-14 Logan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12-14 Logan St. pet-friendly?
No, 12-14 Logan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12-14 Logan St. offer parking?
No, 12-14 Logan St. does not offer parking.
Does 12-14 Logan St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12-14 Logan St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12-14 Logan St. have a pool?
No, 12-14 Logan St. does not have a pool.
Does 12-14 Logan St. have accessible units?
No, 12-14 Logan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12-14 Logan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12-14 Logan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12-14 Logan St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity