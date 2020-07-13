All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 115 MURODCK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
115 MURODCK STREET
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

115 MURODCK STREET

115 Murdock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Murdock Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location, Location, Location! Pristine 2 Bedroom plus Office/Den Located on a Quiet Street in a Two-Family. Features Include a Bright Eat-In-Kitchen with New Gas Range and Hood Vent, New Tile Flooring, Large Living and Dining Room, Two-Good-Size Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space, and a Separate Office/Den. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring and High Ceilings Throughout. 1 Off-Street Parking Space and Free Common Laundry Included. Pets are Negotiable. Prime Location within Steps to Boston Landing, New Balance HQ, WGBH, Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Stop & Shop. Walk to New Restaurants and Breweries "Brato", MBTA Bus Lines (57, 64, 86, 501, 503). AVAILABLE 8/1. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 MURODCK STREET have any available units?
115 MURODCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 MURODCK STREET have?
Some of 115 MURODCK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 MURODCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
115 MURODCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 MURODCK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 MURODCK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 115 MURODCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 115 MURODCK STREET offers parking.
Does 115 MURODCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 MURODCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 MURODCK STREET have a pool?
No, 115 MURODCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 115 MURODCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 115 MURODCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 115 MURODCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 MURODCK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College