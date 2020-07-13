115 MURODCK STREET

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Pristine 2 Bedroom plus Office/Den Located on a Quiet Street in a Two-Family. Features Include a Bright Eat-In-Kitchen with New Gas Range and Hood Vent, New Tile Flooring, Large Living and Dining Room, Two-Good-Size Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space, and a Separate Office/Den. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring and High Ceilings Throughout. 1 Off-Street Parking Space and Free Common Laundry Included. Pets are Negotiable. Prime Location within Steps to Boston Landing, New Balance HQ, WGBH, Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Stop & Shop. Walk to New Restaurants and Breweries "Brato", MBTA Bus Lines (57, 64, 86, 501, 503). AVAILABLE 8/1. Schedule your appointment today!