113 Lanark Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
113 Lanark Rd.
113 Lanark Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
113 Lanark Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice five bedroom apt w/ hardwood floors, kitchen w/ disposal, dining room, fireplace, and porch. Parking available. Close to the t. Apartment is being renovated. Available January/February.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 113 Lanark Rd. have any available units?
113 Lanark Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 113 Lanark Rd. have?
Some of 113 Lanark Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 113 Lanark Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
113 Lanark Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Lanark Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Lanark Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 113 Lanark Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 113 Lanark Rd. does offer parking.
Does 113 Lanark Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Lanark Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Lanark Rd. have a pool?
No, 113 Lanark Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 113 Lanark Rd. have accessible units?
No, 113 Lanark Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Lanark Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Lanark Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
