110 Broad Unit 603

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym elevator concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking bike storage garage lobby

A MUST SEE. Masterful 1.5 bed, 2 full bath, 1,334 sf condo opened one year ago. Boulevard on the Greenway is a boutique concierge residence, located along the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Sophisticated finishes with commanding views, spacious one floor living, open dining and living layout, gas fireplace, custom European style kitchen cabinetry, Thermador appliances with gas cooking and a luxurious marble en suite bath. With only 36 condos, Boulevard residents will enjoy an intimate living experience, with a dramatic two story lobby entry, exclusive clubroom, private fitness facility, pet spa, bike storage, and automated onsite garage parking. Positioned along the Rose Kennedy Greenway at the corner of Broad Street, steps to the Financial District, Waterfront, North End, and Seaport, directly across from Rowes Wharf with front facing views. Immersed in the highly desirable Waterfront neighborhood with attractions and transportation, inclusive of the wharf's water shuttles and commuter ferrie