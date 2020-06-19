All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

110 Broad Unit 603

110 Broad Street · (617) 877-8554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Broad Street, Boston, MA 02110
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
elevator
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
A MUST SEE. Masterful 1.5 bed, 2 full bath, 1,334 sf condo opened one year ago. Boulevard on the Greenway is a boutique concierge residence, located along the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Sophisticated finishes with commanding views, spacious one floor living, open dining and living layout, gas fireplace, custom European style kitchen cabinetry, Thermador appliances with gas cooking and a luxurious marble en suite bath. With only 36 condos, Boulevard residents will enjoy an intimate living experience, with a dramatic two story lobby entry, exclusive clubroom, private fitness facility, pet spa, bike storage, and automated onsite garage parking. Positioned along the Rose Kennedy Greenway at the corner of Broad Street, steps to the Financial District, Waterfront, North End, and Seaport, directly across from Rowes Wharf with front facing views. Immersed in the highly desirable Waterfront neighborhood with attractions and transportation, inclusive of the wharf's water shuttles and commuter ferrie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Broad Unit 603 have any available units?
110 Broad Unit 603 has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Broad Unit 603 have?
Some of 110 Broad Unit 603's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Broad Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
110 Broad Unit 603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Broad Unit 603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Broad Unit 603 is pet friendly.
Does 110 Broad Unit 603 offer parking?
Yes, 110 Broad Unit 603 offers parking.
Does 110 Broad Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Broad Unit 603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Broad Unit 603 have a pool?
No, 110 Broad Unit 603 does not have a pool.
Does 110 Broad Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 110 Broad Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Broad Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Broad Unit 603 does not have units with dishwashers.
