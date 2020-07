Amenities

This is a newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath apt with hardwoods throughout. The entire apt was gut renovated with a new kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and paint. This unit has a washer & Dryer in the unit. The kitchen has new white cabinets with quartz counters. There are two decks that are accessible to the unit. Small Dogs and cats are welcome & 1 off-street Parking space is included in the price of rent. Gas heat.



For showings & further questions contact Samantha at Metro Realty Corp today!