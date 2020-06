Amenities

Available for rent June 1 or July 1. Renovated Jamaica Plain three bedroom one bath second floor apartment. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Brand new tiled bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, front and rear deck. Laundry and storage in basement. Moments to Jamaica Pond, minutes to the MBTA. Easily accessible to restaurants, shops and Bars. One tandem parking spot included and option for a second.