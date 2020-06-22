11 Marion St., Unit D

Amenities

Spacious Modern Condo Just For You Available 7/1 - Bright & spacious Dale Village condo in highly desirable Roslindale Village! Open floorplan! Custom paint throughout. Newer hardwood flooring. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Living/Dining room has a comfortable open layout & features glass doors that lead to a spacious private patio. All the modern comforts; Central A/C, in-unit laundry, off street parking. Tons of closet space! Complex has been recently renovated with new roof, new vinyl siding, new driveways and new windows. Walking distance to commuter rail and bus stop.



NO SMOKING.

NO PETS

FIRST,SECURITY AND 1 MONTH BROKERS FEE



Zachary Hall

6175534717

zhall@rpmboston.com

zachary@dependablere.com



