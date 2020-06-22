All apartments in Boston
11 Marion St., Unit D

11 Marion Street · (617) 522-0099
Location

11 Marion Street, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Marion St., Unit D · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Modern Condo Just For You Available 7/1 - Bright & spacious Dale Village condo in highly desirable Roslindale Village! Open floorplan! Custom paint throughout. Newer hardwood flooring. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Living/Dining room has a comfortable open layout & features glass doors that lead to a spacious private patio. All the modern comforts; Central A/C, in-unit laundry, off street parking. Tons of closet space! Complex has been recently renovated with new roof, new vinyl siding, new driveways and new windows. Walking distance to commuter rail and bus stop.

NO SMOKING.
NO PETS
FIRST,SECURITY AND 1 MONTH BROKERS FEE

Listing Agent
Zachary Hall
6175534717
zhall@rpmboston.com
zachary@dependablere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2256361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Marion St., Unit D have any available units?
11 Marion St., Unit D has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Marion St., Unit D have?
Some of 11 Marion St., Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Marion St., Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
11 Marion St., Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Marion St., Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 11 Marion St., Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Marion St., Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 11 Marion St., Unit D does offer parking.
Does 11 Marion St., Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Marion St., Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Marion St., Unit D have a pool?
No, 11 Marion St., Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 11 Marion St., Unit D have accessible units?
No, 11 Marion St., Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Marion St., Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Marion St., Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
