Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

11 Anson Street

11 Anson Street · (508) 887-2863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Anson Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. Sep 1

$2,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11 Anson Street Apt #2B, Boston, MA 02130 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This is a bright renovated 3 bedroom 0.2 miles from Forest Hills T in Jamaica Plain. There is a back deck, laundry in the building and hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, and a shared backyard. Great Deal for 9/1, students welcome, cat friendly. Text Andy for more info/video of unit. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3622974 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Anson Street have any available units?
11 Anson Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Anson Street have?
Some of 11 Anson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Anson Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Anson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Anson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Anson Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 Anson Street offer parking?
No, 11 Anson Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Anson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Anson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Anson Street have a pool?
No, 11 Anson Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Anson Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Anson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Anson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Anson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
