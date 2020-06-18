Amenities

11 Aberdeen Street Apt #2A, Boston, MA 02215 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Available September 1, 2020. CHARMING & MODERN STEEL KITCHEN WITH GLASS TOP STOVE & DISHWASHER/DISPOSAL. TWO NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH GOOD CLOSETS. Amazing location Walk Score of 95 near Beacon St, BU South, Back Bay, Kenmore Square, Coolidge Corner, Fenway, Whole Foods and Landmark Center. On bus lines and near T - C & D green lines. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, EXPOSED BRICK in both Bedrooms & Kitchen, FIREPLACE built-in shelves, laundry in building. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544954 ]