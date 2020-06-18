All apartments in Boston
11 Aberdeen Street
11 Aberdeen Street

11 Aberdeen Street · (401) 447-8635
Location

11 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

11 Aberdeen Street Apt #2A, Boston, MA 02215 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Available September 1, 2020. CHARMING & MODERN STEEL KITCHEN WITH GLASS TOP STOVE & DISHWASHER/DISPOSAL. TWO NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH GOOD CLOSETS. Amazing location Walk Score of 95 near Beacon St, BU South, Back Bay, Kenmore Square, Coolidge Corner, Fenway, Whole Foods and Landmark Center. On bus lines and near T - C & D green lines. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, EXPOSED BRICK in both Bedrooms & Kitchen, FIREPLACE built-in shelves, laundry in building. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544954 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Aberdeen Street have any available units?
11 Aberdeen Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Aberdeen Street have?
Some of 11 Aberdeen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Aberdeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Aberdeen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Aberdeen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Aberdeen Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 Aberdeen Street offer parking?
No, 11 Aberdeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Aberdeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Aberdeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Aberdeen Street have a pool?
No, 11 Aberdeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Aberdeen Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Aberdeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Aberdeen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Aberdeen Street has units with dishwashers.
