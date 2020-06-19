All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1082 Commonwealth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1082 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

1082 Commonwealth Ave.

1082 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1082 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 2020 - 1 bedroom unit right at Commonwealth Avenue and Naples in the Packard's Corner neighborhood in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. Star Market and Super 88 supermarket right across the street. THIS PLACE IS HUGE!!! Giant living room, enormous master bedroom with bay windows to fit a king size bed set. Excellent view from the upper floor of a multi-floor building. There's an elevator for easy move in and keep the walk ups to a minimum! NO BETTER LOCATION for BU WEST or CENTRAL CAMPUS. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and WHAT A VIEW! Perfect for professionals and students looking to commute downtown without the long train and bus rides. This apartment is right at the Packard's Corner area in Allston next to everything. Supermarket up the street and a quick t trip to the Kenmore/Fenway areas of Boston. To View This Apartment Or For Any Questions Call Dave: 617-708-4547 Or Write At David@eastcoastrealty.com c. 617-708-4547

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1082 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1082 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1082 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1082 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1082 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1082 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1082 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1082 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1082 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1082 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1082 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1082 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1082 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1082 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College