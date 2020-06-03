103 Appleton St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated fireplace media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Location, modern amenities, and classic South End detail...This 1 Bed 1 Bath has it all ! Open living space with gleaming hardwoods throughout. Renovated kitchen offers S/S Jenn Air appliances, honed granite counters, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy your cafe on the granite topped breakfast bar while you take in all the wonderful details of that old brownstone charm. Gorgeous crown molding,decorative fireplaces, large Bay windows, and craftily trimmed swinging doors that offer the option of privacy in this floor-through jewel. The Queen sized bedroom features an en suite modern bath with tiled shower stall. You can just get a glimpse of the Pru and the John Hancock building from the large bedroom windows.Step out onto one of the best streets in Boston. Shopping , T, Cafes, Bars, Theatre, and all thing South End are within walking & biking distance. New Bosch Washer and dryer in unit. Heat and hot water included.



Terms: One year lease