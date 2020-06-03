All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:13 PM

103 Appleton St.

103 Appleton Street · (617) 953-5883
Location

103 Appleton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Location, modern amenities, and classic South End detail...This 1 Bed 1 Bath has it all ! Open living space with gleaming hardwoods throughout. Renovated kitchen offers S/S Jenn Air appliances, honed granite counters, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy your cafe on the granite topped breakfast bar while you take in all the wonderful details of that old brownstone charm. Gorgeous crown molding,decorative fireplaces, large Bay windows, and craftily trimmed swinging doors that offer the option of privacy in this floor-through jewel. The Queen sized bedroom features an en suite modern bath with tiled shower stall. You can just get a glimpse of the Pru and the John Hancock building from the large bedroom windows.Step out onto one of the best streets in Boston. Shopping , T, Cafes, Bars, Theatre, and all thing South End are within walking & biking distance. New Bosch Washer and dryer in unit. Heat and hot water included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Appleton St. have any available units?
103 Appleton St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Appleton St. have?
Some of 103 Appleton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Appleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
103 Appleton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Appleton St. pet-friendly?
No, 103 Appleton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 103 Appleton St. offer parking?
No, 103 Appleton St. does not offer parking.
Does 103 Appleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Appleton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Appleton St. have a pool?
No, 103 Appleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 103 Appleton St. have accessible units?
No, 103 Appleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Appleton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Appleton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
