Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

100 Queensberry St 12

100 Queensberry St · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Queensberry St, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 12 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 12 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Fenway One Bedroom - Property Id: 314673

No broker's fees - This spacious one bedroom unit features square rooms, a very sensible floorplan, and an updated kitchen. Plenty of light throughout the unit, with heat and hot water included. Located conveniently on Queensberry Street, you'll have easy access to Longwood, Back Bay, and potentially the world's largest Target. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/100-queensberry-st-boston-ma-unit-12/314673
Property Id 314673

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Queensberry St 12 have any available units?
100 Queensberry St 12 has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Queensberry St 12 have?
Some of 100 Queensberry St 12's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Queensberry St 12 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Queensberry St 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Queensberry St 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Queensberry St 12 is pet friendly.
Does 100 Queensberry St 12 offer parking?
No, 100 Queensberry St 12 does not offer parking.
Does 100 Queensberry St 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Queensberry St 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Queensberry St 12 have a pool?
No, 100 Queensberry St 12 does not have a pool.
Does 100 Queensberry St 12 have accessible units?
No, 100 Queensberry St 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Queensberry St 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Queensberry St 12 has units with dishwashers.
