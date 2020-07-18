100 Queensberry St 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 12 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Fenway One Bedroom - Property Id: 314673



No broker's fees - This spacious one bedroom unit features square rooms, a very sensible floorplan, and an updated kitchen. Plenty of light throughout the unit, with heat and hot water included. Located conveniently on Queensberry Street, you'll have easy access to Longwood, Back Bay, and potentially the world's largest Target. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.

No Dogs Allowed



