10 Danube st 3

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 of 2020 Bright, top-floor 3 bedroom apartment, near Dudley Square, close to Commuter Rail, close to South Bay Shopping Center, and other amenities. New kitchen flooring, hardwood floors in bedrooms + Living space. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, large pantry, and gas cooking! Updated bathroom! The apartment is certified deleaded. Get ready to move in this superb unit. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Laundry in basement. First month and Security Deposit due prior to move in date.

No Dogs Allowed



