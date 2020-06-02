All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 10 Danube st 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
10 Danube st 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

10 Danube st 3

10 Danube Street · (413) 854-8630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10 Danube Street, Boston, MA 02125
Dudley - Brunswick King

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Top Floor Spacious 3 bedroom near commuter rail - Property Id: 281015

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 of 2020 Bright, top-floor 3 bedroom apartment, near Dudley Square, close to Commuter Rail, close to South Bay Shopping Center, and other amenities. New kitchen flooring, hardwood floors in bedrooms + Living space. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, large pantry, and gas cooking! Updated bathroom! The apartment is certified deleaded. Get ready to move in this superb unit. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Laundry in basement. First month and Security Deposit due prior to move in date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281015
Property Id 281015

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5785206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Danube st 3 have any available units?
10 Danube st 3 has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Danube st 3 have?
Some of 10 Danube st 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Danube st 3 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Danube st 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Danube st 3 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Danube st 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 10 Danube st 3 offer parking?
No, 10 Danube st 3 does not offer parking.
Does 10 Danube st 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Danube st 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Danube st 3 have a pool?
No, 10 Danube st 3 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Danube st 3 have accessible units?
No, 10 Danube st 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Danube st 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Danube st 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 Danube st 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity