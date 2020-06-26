All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:16 PM

10 Commonwealth Ct

10 Commonwealth Court · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Commonwealth Court, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, sunny 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment walking distance from the Green Line T and Whole Foods. Open concept living area with recently renovated kitchen including convenient breakfast bar, granite counters, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Two large bedrooms with great closet space. Second bedroom includes enclosed sun-room. Plenty of extra storage and closet space throughout. One deeded single parking space available in front of the building for an additional $170 per month. Inquire for virtual tour. Available 9/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Commonwealth Ct have any available units?
10 Commonwealth Ct has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Commonwealth Ct have?
Some of 10 Commonwealth Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Commonwealth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10 Commonwealth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Commonwealth Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10 Commonwealth Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 10 Commonwealth Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10 Commonwealth Ct offers parking.
Does 10 Commonwealth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Commonwealth Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Commonwealth Ct have a pool?
No, 10 Commonwealth Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10 Commonwealth Ct have accessible units?
No, 10 Commonwealth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Commonwealth Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Commonwealth Ct has units with dishwashers.
