10 Commonwealth Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious, sunny 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment walking distance from the Green Line T and Whole Foods. Open concept living area with recently renovated kitchen including convenient breakfast bar, granite counters, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Two large bedrooms with great closet space. Second bedroom includes enclosed sun-room. Plenty of extra storage and closet space throughout. One deeded single parking space available in front of the building for an additional $170 per month. Inquire for virtual tour. Available 9/1.