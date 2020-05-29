Amenities
At the new Four Seasons, it's all about a convenient lifestyle. Located on the 26th floor, this beautiful, corner, sun-splashed 2+ bed 2.5 ba home enjoys panoramic S/W views of Back Bay, South End, Fenway Park, Blues Hills, Christian Science center. The large, Great Room has dramatic, curved 11-ft. floor-to-ceiling windows on every side. The room offers a versatile, open-concept floor plan with kitchen (gas cooking) peninsula and areas for living, dining, entertaining. In the corner of the Great Room is a "+" room which could be used as library/home office.This room's unique feature is the back-to-back gas F/P it shares with the Great Room. 2 MBR suites, all outfitted with closet organizers. The home's large entrance hall could easily serve as an art gallery. For the discriminating Tenant, Four Seasons provides world-class services, including 24/7 concierges. Amenities include a Fitness Ctr./pool, spa services, Zuma restaurant. Remote-controlled window treatments, W/D, 1 valet pkg.spot