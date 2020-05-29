All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

1 Dalton

1 Dalton Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Dalton Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2605 · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
24hr concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
At the new Four Seasons, it's all about a convenient lifestyle. Located on the 26th floor, this beautiful, corner, sun-splashed 2+ bed 2.5 ba home enjoys panoramic S/W views of Back Bay, South End, Fenway Park, Blues Hills, Christian Science center. The large, Great Room has dramatic, curved 11-ft. floor-to-ceiling windows on every side. The room offers a versatile, open-concept floor plan with kitchen (gas cooking) peninsula and areas for living, dining, entertaining. In the corner of the Great Room is a "+" room which could be used as library/home office.This room's unique feature is the back-to-back gas F/P it shares with the Great Room. 2 MBR suites, all outfitted with closet organizers. The home's large entrance hall could easily serve as an art gallery. For the discriminating Tenant, Four Seasons provides world-class services, including 24/7 concierges. Amenities include a Fitness Ctr./pool, spa services, Zuma restaurant. Remote-controlled window treatments, W/D, 1 valet pkg.spot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Dalton have any available units?
1 Dalton has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Dalton have?
Some of 1 Dalton's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Dalton currently offering any rent specials?
1 Dalton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Dalton pet-friendly?
No, 1 Dalton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Dalton offer parking?
No, 1 Dalton does not offer parking.
Does 1 Dalton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Dalton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Dalton have a pool?
Yes, 1 Dalton has a pool.
Does 1 Dalton have accessible units?
No, 1 Dalton does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Dalton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Dalton has units with dishwashers.
