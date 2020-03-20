All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 899 Massachusetts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
899 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

899 Massachusetts Ave.

899 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 448-7552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Center
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
lobby
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION. I CAN SHOW ANY VACANT UNIT - ALL OCCUPIED UNITS CAN NOT BE SHOWN BUT PHOTOS AND/OR VIDEO MAY BE AVAILABLE. This very spacious 1 bedroom unit has almost 740 square feet is located on the 2ND floor in a modern building in convenient location in the heart of Arlington Center. This apartment features an eat-in kitchen and is fully applianced with a dishwasher and disposal AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. Sunny, corner unit with several large windows. Heat and hot water and parking included! This unit will not last! Contact me soon! **THIS UNIT IS VACANT. SIMILAR UNIT AVAILABLE FOR JUNE 1ST** Features include: (see attached layout) -Large, UPDATED kitchen with separate dining area -HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout -Large bedroom with large closet and great views! -Additional closet in the hallway -Dishwasher -Disposal -Free heat and hot water -Free parking(one car) -Laundry onsite -Beautiful lobby area -Elevator in building -Professionally owned/managed -24/7 maintenance Applicants must have GOOD credit to qualify. First and last's month only(for working professionals with good credit). Full time students and pet owners are required to pay one month security as well. Pet Okay(NO ADDITIONAL CHARGES). Two pets per apartment. No aggressive breeds. NO BROKER FEE. I CAN SHOW ANY VACANT UNITS. FOR UNITS THAT ARE STILL OCCUPIED, PHOTOS AND VIDEOS MAY BE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE 1BR UNITS(SUBJECT TO CHANGE): SEE INFO BELOW ON 2BR UNITS. ALL UNITS INC H/HW, ARE PET FRIENDLY, INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING FOR 1 CAR(UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) AND HAVE NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON....... 1) VACANT 1BR ON MASS AVE CLOSE TO CAMBRIDGE LINE (2ND FLOOR). INC H/HW. $1950 650SF. **SIMILAR UNIT FOR 9/1, SAME BUILDING, 2ND FLOOR FOR $1975. 2) VERY SPACIOUS VACANT 1BR IN ARLINGTON CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. LARGE, BRIGHT CORNER UNIT $2000 750SF 2ND FLOOR(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING). 3) VACANT 1BR OFF BRATTLE ST. TWO BLOCKS TO MASS AVE/BUS ROUTES. 1ST FLOOR 650SF. $1895. **SIMILAR UNIT FOR 9/1 FOR $1975 JUNE 1ST AND BEYOND: 4) SPACIOUS 1BR IN ARLINGTON CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. LARGE UNIT $2000 750SF 3RD FLOOR(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING) 5) GARDEN-LEVEL 650SF 1BR OFF BRATTLE ST. TWO BLOCKS TO MASS AVE/BUS ROUTES.$1900. (also, garden-level for July for $1800) 6) VERY SPACIOUS 1BR IN ARLINGTON CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. LARGE, BRIGHT UNIT $2000 750SF 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT.(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING) 7) LUXURY 1BR IN HIGH RISE BUILDING LOCATED IN TOWN CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. UPDATED, CORNER UNIT. 2ND FLOOR(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING) $2150 Garage parking is $100/month. Outdoor parking is $50/month. Additional unit on 5th floor for AUGUST 1ST. $2150/MONTH. 8) ***SEE ABOVE FOR PICS AND INFO*** 1BR W/BALCONY FOR JUNE 1ST FOR 1950. ARLINGTON TWO BEDROOM UNITS RANGE IN PRICE FROM $1850 TO $2600: 1) VACANT 2BR/2BA IN LUXURY BUILDING ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. ****ALSO AVAILABLE FOR JUNE 1ST AND SEPTEMBER 1ST. PARKING AT THIS BUILDING IS EXTRA. GARAGE IS $100/MONTH AND OUTDOOR PARKING IS $50/MONTH. 2) VACANT 2BR/1BA OFF OF BRATTLE STREET FOR $2200.00. ******GARDEN-LEVEL UNIT ALSO AVAILABLE FOR MAY 1ST FOR $1800. PET FRIENDLY STUDIOS AND 1BRS AVAILABLE IN WINCHESTER CENTER. CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFORMATION. ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484** CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Beverly Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Danvers Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
899 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 899 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 899 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
899 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 899 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 899 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 899 Massachusetts Ave. does offer parking.
Does 899 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 899 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 899 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 899 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 899 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 899 Massachusetts Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 899 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 899 Massachusetts Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity