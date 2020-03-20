899 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION. I CAN SHOW ANY VACANT UNIT - ALL OCCUPIED UNITS CAN NOT BE SHOWN BUT PHOTOS AND/OR VIDEO MAY BE AVAILABLE. This very spacious 1 bedroom unit has almost 740 square feet is located on the 2ND floor in a modern building in convenient location in the heart of Arlington Center. This apartment features an eat-in kitchen and is fully applianced with a dishwasher and disposal AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. Sunny, corner unit with several large windows. Heat and hot water and parking included! This unit will not last! Contact me soon! **THIS UNIT IS VACANT. SIMILAR UNIT AVAILABLE FOR JUNE 1ST** Features include: (see attached layout) -Large, UPDATED kitchen with separate dining area -HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout -Large bedroom with large closet and great views! -Additional closet in the hallway -Dishwasher -Disposal -Free heat and hot water -Free parking(one car) -Laundry onsite -Beautiful lobby area -Elevator in building -Professionally owned/managed -24/7 maintenance Applicants must have GOOD credit to qualify. First and last's month only(for working professionals with good credit). Full time students and pet owners are required to pay one month security as well. Pet Okay(NO ADDITIONAL CHARGES). Two pets per apartment. No aggressive breeds. NO BROKER FEE. I CAN SHOW ANY VACANT UNITS. FOR UNITS THAT ARE STILL OCCUPIED, PHOTOS AND VIDEOS MAY BE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE 1BR UNITS(SUBJECT TO CHANGE): SEE INFO BELOW ON 2BR UNITS. ALL UNITS INC H/HW, ARE PET FRIENDLY, INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING FOR 1 CAR(UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) AND HAVE NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON....... 1) VACANT 1BR ON MASS AVE CLOSE TO CAMBRIDGE LINE (2ND FLOOR). INC H/HW. $1950 650SF. **SIMILAR UNIT FOR 9/1, SAME BUILDING, 2ND FLOOR FOR $1975. 2) VERY SPACIOUS VACANT 1BR IN ARLINGTON CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. LARGE, BRIGHT CORNER UNIT $2000 750SF 2ND FLOOR(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING). 3) VACANT 1BR OFF BRATTLE ST. TWO BLOCKS TO MASS AVE/BUS ROUTES. 1ST FLOOR 650SF. $1895. **SIMILAR UNIT FOR 9/1 FOR $1975 JUNE 1ST AND BEYOND: 4) SPACIOUS 1BR IN ARLINGTON CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. LARGE UNIT $2000 750SF 3RD FLOOR(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING) 5) GARDEN-LEVEL 650SF 1BR OFF BRATTLE ST. TWO BLOCKS TO MASS AVE/BUS ROUTES.$1900. (also, garden-level for July for $1800) 6) VERY SPACIOUS 1BR IN ARLINGTON CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. LARGE, BRIGHT UNIT $2000 750SF 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT.(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING) 7) LUXURY 1BR IN HIGH RISE BUILDING LOCATED IN TOWN CENTER ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. UPDATED, CORNER UNIT. 2ND FLOOR(ELEVATOR IN BUILDING) $2150 Garage parking is $100/month. Outdoor parking is $50/month. Additional unit on 5th floor for AUGUST 1ST. $2150/MONTH. 8) ***SEE ABOVE FOR PICS AND INFO*** 1BR W/BALCONY FOR JUNE 1ST FOR 1950. ARLINGTON TWO BEDROOM UNITS RANGE IN PRICE FROM $1850 TO $2600: 1) VACANT 2BR/2BA IN LUXURY BUILDING ON MASS AVE/BUS ROUTE. ****ALSO AVAILABLE FOR JUNE 1ST AND SEPTEMBER 1ST. PARKING AT THIS BUILDING IS EXTRA. GARAGE IS $100/MONTH AND OUTDOOR PARKING IS $50/MONTH. 2) VACANT 2BR/1BA OFF OF BRATTLE STREET FOR $2200.00. ******GARDEN-LEVEL UNIT ALSO AVAILABLE FOR MAY 1ST FOR $1800. PET FRIENDLY STUDIOS AND 1BRS AVAILABLE IN WINCHESTER CENTER. CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFORMATION. ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484** CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Beverly Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Danvers Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.



Terms: One year lease