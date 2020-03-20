All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, MA
195 Forest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

195 Forest

195 Forest Street · (617) 804-5655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Forest Street, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Distinctive New Construction Townhouse feels like a single family with over 2900 sq. ft. of living space, spacious bedrooms, high ceilings & hwd throughout. 1st lvl open floor plan with a dream kitchen with s/s apps. and abundance of counter space, dining area, & living room w/fireplace. French door leads to large yard with room to relax or entertain. Mstr suite extends out to the private deck with amazing tree top views. Bonus LL room & 2 car gar. make this home a priority to see. Lead free. Tenant pays half month broker fee. Great Area in Arlington with easy access to Harvard Square in Cambridge.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Forest have any available units?
195 Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
What amenities does 195 Forest have?
Some of 195 Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Forest currently offering any rent specials?
195 Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Forest pet-friendly?
No, 195 Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 195 Forest offer parking?
No, 195 Forest does not offer parking.
Does 195 Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Forest have a pool?
No, 195 Forest does not have a pool.
Does 195 Forest have accessible units?
No, 195 Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 195 Forest has units with air conditioning.
