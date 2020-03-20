195 Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Distinctive New Construction Townhouse feels like a single family with over 2900 sq. ft. of living space, spacious bedrooms, high ceilings & hwd throughout. 1st lvl open floor plan with a dream kitchen with s/s apps. and abundance of counter space, dining area, & living room w/fireplace. French door leads to large yard with room to relax or entertain. Mstr suite extends out to the private deck with amazing tree top views. Bonus LL room & 2 car gar. make this home a priority to see. Lead free. Tenant pays half month broker fee. Great Area in Arlington with easy access to Harvard Square in Cambridge.



Terms: One year lease