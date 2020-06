Amenities

on-site laundry parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 7/1 or maybe 7/15. One parking space. Laundry on floor. Deleaded. Working fireplace 2 bed 2 bath, lots of sun, good size bedrooms. Keep in mind these units rent fast. Unit across from Harvard Law and Harvard Science Center. Harvard T a 5 min walk. Harvard Yard a 2 1/2 min walk. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550. Always call or text for fastest response. 857.891.1550. I am a Harvard affiliate. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease