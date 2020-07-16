1326 PRYTANIA Street

Amenities
Gorgeous & Spacious! 1326-1330 upstairs unit:Wood Floors, High Ceilings, Huge Living/Dining Area w/Lg Windows, Lots of Light, 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Walk-In Closet, Spacious Kitchen--refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range/oven. Inside Laundry w/Washer & Dryer. Beautifully Renovated! New HVAC in 2015. Lower Garden District, corner of Prytania & Thalia, 1 blk to St Charles Ave & Streetcar & Down street to Arts/Warehouse District w/WWII & World Class Museums, Fine Dining, Convention Ctr & CBD.