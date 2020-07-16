All apartments in New Orleans
1326 PRYTANIA Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1326 PRYTANIA Street

1326 Prytania Street · (504) 908-3423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1326 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous & Spacious! 1326-1330 upstairs unit:Wood Floors, High Ceilings, Huge Living/Dining Area w/Lg Windows, Lots of Light, 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Walk-In Closet, Spacious Kitchen--refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range/oven. Inside Laundry w/Washer & Dryer. Beautifully Renovated! New HVAC in 2015. Lower Garden District, corner of Prytania & Thalia, 1 blk to St Charles Ave & Streetcar & Down street to Arts/Warehouse District w/WWII & World Class Museums, Fine Dining, Convention Ctr & CBD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 PRYTANIA Street have any available units?
1326 PRYTANIA Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 PRYTANIA Street have?
Some of 1326 PRYTANIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 PRYTANIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1326 PRYTANIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 PRYTANIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1326 PRYTANIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1326 PRYTANIA Street offer parking?
No, 1326 PRYTANIA Street does not offer parking.
Does 1326 PRYTANIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 PRYTANIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 PRYTANIA Street have a pool?
No, 1326 PRYTANIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1326 PRYTANIA Street have accessible units?
No, 1326 PRYTANIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 PRYTANIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 PRYTANIA Street has units with dishwashers.
