804 N Hamilton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely renovated 3 bedroom unit. New flooring throughout. Updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances that opens to the main living room. Additional living room in the finished basement. Both full bathrooms fully renovated. Laundry hook-ups, 1 car garage. New deck overlooking fenced in back yard. Great neighborhood location close to schools, highway access, shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry machines can be provided for $60 a month. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 15+ month lease.

Renovated Duplex in great neighborhood. Close to schools, highway access, shopping, and restaurants. Two living spaces, updated kitchen and bathrooms.