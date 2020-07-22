All apartments in Olathe
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

804 N Hamilton Street

804 North Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 North Hamilton Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely renovated 3 bedroom unit. New flooring throughout. Updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances that opens to the main living room. Additional living room in the finished basement. Both full bathrooms fully renovated. Laundry hook-ups, 1 car garage. New deck overlooking fenced in back yard. Great neighborhood location close to schools, highway access, shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry machines can be provided for $60 a month. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 15+ month lease.
Renovated Duplex in great neighborhood. Close to schools, highway access, shopping, and restaurants. Two living spaces, updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 N Hamilton Street have any available units?
804 N Hamilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 N Hamilton Street have?
Some of 804 N Hamilton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 N Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 N Hamilton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 N Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 N Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 804 N Hamilton Street offer parking?
Yes, 804 N Hamilton Street offers parking.
Does 804 N Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 N Hamilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 N Hamilton Street have a pool?
No, 804 N Hamilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 N Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 804 N Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 N Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 N Hamilton Street has units with dishwashers.
