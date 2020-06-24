1419 E. 125th Terrace Apt. B

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Olathe Townhouse - 3 BR, 2.5 Bath with 2 CAR GARAGE!! Finished Basement Family Room & Storage Area! The Family Room Features A Ceiling Fan, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors & fresh paint & floors in basement! Large Eat-in Kitchen w/Tile Floor & Pantry! Master Suite Has A Walk-in Closet along with Private Full Bath & Ceiling Fan! BR#2 & BR#3 Share 2nd Full Bath. Main level laundry room with washer and dryer provided! Private Treed Patio! Exterior & Lawn Maintenance provided for you! Walking distance to middle school! Olathe School District!



No Dogs Allowed



