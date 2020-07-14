All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments

8714 Pflumm Ct · (913) 270-0339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS 66215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 822-103 · Avail. Sep 18

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 720-302 · Avail. Sep 1

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 720-301 · Avail. Sep 10

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
accessible
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to The Retreat at Mill Creek! Our community is located just minutes from Interstate 35 in Lenexa, Kansas. Offering 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and private outdoor spaces we are sure to have the perfect apartment to fit your lifestyle and needs.
We're located adjacent to 87th Street and many restaurants and shops including Panera Bread, McDonalds, Hy-Vee and Starbucks. Additional shopping is 3 miles away at Oak Park Mall. We're within 1 mile of I-35 and 3 miles of US 69 and I-435 for an easy commute to the area's major businesses, so you'll never be far from where you need to be.
Not only is our community pet friendly, but we also offer 24 hour fitness gym, on site laundry facilities, storage facilities, onsite management staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance staff and outdoor seasonal pool! We also have a playground and picnic areas for you and your family to enjoy!

Stop by or give us a call today to schedule a tour of our wonderful community. Our ons

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 for first pet and $15 for additional pet
restrictions: No Breed or Weight restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments have any available units?
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments have?
Some of The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd
Lenexa, KS 66214
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St
Lenexa, KS 66216
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter
Lenexa, KS 66216
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct
Lenexa, KS 66210
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity