The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving accessible hot tub internet access

Welcome to The Retreat at Mill Creek! Our community is located just minutes from Interstate 35 in Lenexa, Kansas. Offering 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and private outdoor spaces we are sure to have the perfect apartment to fit your lifestyle and needs.

We're located adjacent to 87th Street and many restaurants and shops including Panera Bread, McDonalds, Hy-Vee and Starbucks. Additional shopping is 3 miles away at Oak Park Mall. We're within 1 mile of I-35 and 3 miles of US 69 and I-435 for an easy commute to the area's major businesses, so you'll never be far from where you need to be.

Not only is our community pet friendly, but we also offer 24 hour fitness gym, on site laundry facilities, storage facilities, onsite management staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance staff and outdoor seasonal pool! We also have a playground and picnic areas for you and your family to enjoy!



Stop by or give us a call today to schedule a tour of our wonderful community.