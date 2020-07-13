/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS with pool
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
21 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,076
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
7 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,095
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,173
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,098
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
$
26 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$955
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$948
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$778
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Wind River Lodge, the best address in Lenexa, Kansas! We are a non-smoking apartment community dedicated to fulfilling every aspect of your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$835
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$893
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1671 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 119
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
28 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$990
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plan. Kitchen appliances and cable TV included. Fireplace, bathtub, ceiling fans, air conditioning and patio/balcony. In-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, pool table, BBQ area and business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$744
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments
13245 W 87th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
Air conditioned units with ceiling fans, a fireplace, patio/balcony and bathtub. Kitchens include all appliances and extra storage space is available. Swimming pool, sauna, volleyball court, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
982 sqft
Handicapped-accessible community with on-site laundry, playground, pool and gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned units. Eating and shopping options within walking distance. Multiple parks within minutes of complex.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 04:11pm
5 Units Available
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1128 sqft
Located in a stable residential area near Fort Bliss. Pet-friendly community with a pool and playground. In-unit washers and dryers, air conditioning, and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$786
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
8135 Monrovia Street - 1
8135 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1270 sqft
Centrally located in Lenexa within a quiet community surrounded by amenities, local parks and easy access to shopping, dining and highways! Four Colonies will bring you amenities such as, 4 pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and a library. This 3bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 11:30am
1 Unit Available
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas.
Similar Pages
Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLenexa 3 BedroomsLenexa Accessible ApartmentsLenexa Apartments under $600Lenexa Apartments under $700
Lenexa Apartments under $800Lenexa Apartments under $900Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with GarageLenexa Apartments with GymLenexa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLenexa Apartments with Move-in Specials