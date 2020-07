Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access key fob access package receiving cats allowed business center carport guest suite media room

At WaterSide Residences on Quivira, we pride ourselves on our individual and community amenities, which we believe only make life easier for our residents. In your individual apartment, you discover a full-sized washer and dryer along with a high-end appliance package in the kitchen, plush carpeting, and a garden-style oval tub. Our community amenities are even more impressive: take a dip in our oversized resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, hot tub, and oversized firepit, sweat out the stress in our exclusive fitness center with CrossFit stations, free weights, and tanning beds, or kick back in our elegant clubhouse with lounge, library, and game room. WaterSide Residences on Quivira guarantees our residents every possible luxury and spares no expense in doing so!