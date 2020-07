Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar gym game room on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court yoga hot tub

Welcome home to The Meadows Apartments located in Lenexa, Kansas. Our pet-friendly community is conveniently located with easy access to I-35 and I-435 making an easy commute to major employers in the Kansas City and surrounding areas as well as the Kansas City International Airport. The Meadows is less than 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment that can be found at Merriam Town Center. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes include fireplaces and private balconies and patios just to name a few of our apartment amenities. The Meadows' community amenities include a newly renovated clubhouse including fitness center, yoga room, business center and a gaming room. Rest by our sparkling pool this summer.