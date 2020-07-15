34 Studio Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,095
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$999
675 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
9 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Results within 5 miles of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
6 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Moody Hills
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 10 miles of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte
3416 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$635
578 sqft
Studio W has what you are looking for in a studio space. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated fixtures and appliances, ceiling fan, new bathroom tile and new window coverings.
Verified
1 of 93
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
23 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:53 PM
Contact for Availability
South Plaza
Brookside 51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
7 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
13 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$910
416 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Hanover Place
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$716
336 sqft
Pet-friendly, newly remodeled studio and one-bedroom apartments are near city bus lines, easy access to major freeways and Historic Hyde Park. Recently remodeled with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, controlled entrance access and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 242
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
21 Units Available
Hanover Place
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 234
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
4 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
390 sqft
Unique floor plans for 1-bedroom apartments in Westport neighborhood between US-71 and I-35. Walk to local transit, shopping, dining, entertainment. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes gym, bbq/grill, clubhouse, business center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Western 49-63
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$865
341 sqft
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City! Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
11 Units Available
Neighborhood United For Action
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 02:41 PM
7 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,270
642 sqft
Excellent location close to the Plaza and Crown Center. Units have gourmet style kitchen, all electric appliances and ample counter space. Community offers copy and fax services, gate access and on-call maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waldo
218 W 74th St
218 West 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$2,500
3696 sqft
Priced to rent in Waldo! Make this building your own!
Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLenexa 3 BedroomsLenexa Accessible ApartmentsLenexa Apartments under $600Lenexa Apartments under $700Lenexa Apartments under $800Lenexa Apartments under $900Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with GarageLenexa Apartments with GymLenexa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLenexa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLenexa Apartments with ParkingLenexa Apartments with PoolLenexa Apartments with Washer-DryerLenexa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLenexa Furnished ApartmentsLenexa Pet Friendly PlacesLenexa Studio Apartments