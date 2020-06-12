/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
138 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
17 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 119
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
27 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$968
984 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
12 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
954 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$933
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Wind River Lodge, the best address in Lenexa, Kansas! We are a non-smoking apartment community dedicated to fulfilling every aspect of your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1159 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
19 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1155 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
9 Units Available
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1041 sqft
Open concept floor plan. Kitchen appliances and cable TV included. Fireplace, bathtub, ceiling fans, air conditioning and patio/balcony. In-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, pool table, BBQ area and business center.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$987
1075 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1114 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$851
977 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$830
982 sqft
Handicapped-accessible community with on-site laundry, playground, pool and gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned units. Eating and shopping options within walking distance. Multiple parks within minutes of complex.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
$
6 Units Available
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1128 sqft
Located in a stable residential area near Fort Bliss. Pet-friendly community with a pool and playground. In-unit washers and dryers, air conditioning, and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments
13245 W 87th Ter, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
Air conditioned units with ceiling fans, a fireplace, patio/balcony and bathtub. Kitchens include all appliances and extra storage space is available. Swimming pool, sauna, volleyball court, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
$
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1160 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Ridgeview
34 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1035 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
