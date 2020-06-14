Apartment List
/
KS
/
lenexa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

164 Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS with garage

Lenexa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 119

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$938
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,040
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,005
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,037
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$991
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1320 sqft
Open concept floor plan. Kitchen appliances and cable TV included. Fireplace, bathtub, ceiling fans, air conditioning and patio/balcony. In-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, pool table, BBQ area and business center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
16 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,506
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1378 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
$
6 Units Available
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$855
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1128 sqft
Located in a stable residential area near Fort Bliss. Pet-friendly community with a pool and playground. In-unit washers and dryers, air conditioning, and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Loiret
8 Units Available
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect mix of woodsy charm and modern amenities at this complex with beautiful park-like landscaping. Private balconies. Relax at the pool, or barbecue on the sun deck.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:35pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,125
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 6 at 07:13pm
10 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$908
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Princeton Court is located in the heart of Overland Park and offers a private courtyard that includes a swimming pool and grilling area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shawnee Village
1 Unit Available
11811 W 67th St
11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10720 W 88th Terrace
10720 West 88th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1850 sqft
3 Bed, 3 Bath Newly remodeled - Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement. Newer carpet, newer vinyl flooring, newer paint, newer sink faucet.
City Guide for Lenexa, KS

Cartoon character Popeye, known for his spinach cravings, would love Lenexa, Kansas, which was regarded as the "Spinach Capital of the World" in the 1930s. Lenexa's Spinach Festival, held annually in honor of that distinction, would surely satisfy Popeyes hunger.

A small city in northeast Kansas, and a suburb of the greater Kansas City area, Lenexa boasts a robust community spirit, plenty of green space, and a solid economic outlook. Lenexa was once home to James Butler Hickock, also known throughout history as Wild Bill. A park in his name now sits where his former residence was located. No participating in duels is allowed there, however. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLenexa 3 BedroomsLenexa Accessible ApartmentsLenexa Apartments under $800Lenexa Apartments under $900
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with GarageLenexa Apartments with GymLenexa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLenexa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Apartments with PoolLenexa Apartments with Washer-DryerLenexa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLenexa Furnished ApartmentsLenexa Pet Friendly PlacesLenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City