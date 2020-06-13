/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
69 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
20 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,036
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,037
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
$
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
982 sqft
Handicapped-accessible community with on-site laundry, playground, pool and gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned units. Eating and shopping options within walking distance. Multiple parks within minutes of complex.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
16 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
$
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$786
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 10 at 04:13pm
Oak Park
2 Units Available
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$813
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,125
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 6 at 07:13pm
10 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$908
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
Results within 5 miles of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$697
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32pm
35 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$847
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
23 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
29 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Similar Pages
Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLenexa 3 BedroomsLenexa Accessible ApartmentsLenexa Apartments under $800Lenexa Apartments under $900
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with GarageLenexa Apartments with GymLenexa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLenexa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLenexa Apartments with Parking